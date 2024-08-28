Ubisoft advises «early» Star Wars Outlaws players to delete their saves and start the game with the first day patch installed

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Ubisoft: «You have not played this game. It was just a Jedi dream».

On August 27, Ubisoft opened a three-day early access to Star Wars Outlaws for owners of the Ultimate and Gold editions. A few hours later, the developers released the first day patch that updated the game to version 1.000.0002. The new update added support for 40 frames per second and fixed numerous bugs. However, it also created unexpected difficulties for some players.

Ubisoft emailed PlayStation 5 users who started the game before the patch was released. The company warned about possible problems and urged to check for the latest version of the game.

«Start a new game to fully enjoy Star Wars Outlaws. Unfortunately, if you continue with an old save, you will encounter problems and obstacles in the game», — the developers noted.

This news caused a mixed reaction among players. Some users in the Reddit reported that they had already spent 5–7 hours in the game. Now they will have to start the game again to avoid future complications.

Interestingly, only PlayStation 5 users reported receiving the warning email. It seems that PC and Xbox owners did not face such difficulties.

We would like to remind you that recently discovered that Star Wars Outlaws consumes more than 20 GB of video memory in 4K.

Source: mp1st, Reddit

