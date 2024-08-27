Get your powerful PCs ready: Star Wars Outlaws consumes over 20 GB of video memory in 4K

The Games section is published with the support of ?

Apparently, the developers used the Force to create such demanding graphics.

Ubisoft is preparing to release Star Wars Outlaws, developed by Massive Entertainment, on August 30. Yesterday, the company released first reviews of the game, who noted its strengths and weaknesses. Critics praised the visuals of Outlaws, but almost all pointed out performance issues and technical flaws.

Edition Tech4gamers decided to test the game. To do this, we used a system with a Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor, MSI X670 ACE Gaming motherboard, GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC graphics card, and G.Skill XFlare 32 GB of 6000 MHz RAM.

According to the test results, the game consumed more than 15 GB of video memory when playing at high settings and the standard ultra-wide resolution of 3440×1440.

When the resolution was increased to 4K using Nvidia’s DSR (Dynamic Super Resolution) technology, the video memory consumption jumped to 21 GB. While this is still acceptable for an RTX 4090 with 24GB of memory, it raises questions about game optimization.

High video memory requirements can create difficulties for owners of NVIDIA graphics cards, especially mid-range models, which are usually equipped with 8 GB of VRAM. Interestingly, NVIDIA is a sponsor of Star Wars Outlaws, which makes the situation even more ambiguous.

The developers claim to support 60 frames per second on consoles. It will be interesting to see how the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X will cope with this demanding open world. Fortunately, the game offers extensive graphics customization options, which will help make it more accessible to different PC configurations.

