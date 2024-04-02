Ukraine has reduced the age of mobilization and allowed students to do internships abroad

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a draft law on mobilization. The document states that the mobilization age will be reduced from 27 to 25 years.

This is stated in the bill card on the websiteof the Verkhovna Rada.

At the same time, the rules for crossing the border for students have also changed.

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi said that on April 2, the government approved a decision that would allow bachelor’s students to travel abroad for internships.

This applies only to students aged 18 to 22 who are studying for a full-time bachelor’s degree (or a master’s degree in medicine, pharmacy, or veterinary medicine). The term is limited to — one semester.

To cross the border, you must have:

student’s e-ticket;

a referral from an educational institution;

a certified copy of the agreement with a foreign university on admission to the academic mobility program;

a military reference document from the TCC.

«Academic mobility is an opportunity for students to temporarily travel abroad for study or internships to gain new knowledge and experience. For universities — it is also a way to strengthen partnerships with foreign institutions», — he wrote.

It should be noted that the Verkhovna Rada recently abandoned the idea of automatic reservation of persons liable for military service who receive a salary of UAH 35,000 and pay taxes.