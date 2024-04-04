In Ukraine, the Defence Builder Acceleratoris an acceleration program for defense startups aimed at rapid delivery of technological solutions to the frontline.

The editors learned about this from the project’s press release.

The Defence Builder Accelerator program was developed with the participation of tech ecosystem leaders, including Genesis, the investment wing of Sigma Software Labs, and the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE).

Among the program’s mentors are representatives of Netpeak, Skyeton, Airlogix, Finmap, Buntar Aerospace, engineers and military personnel with combat experience who understand the needs on the battlefield. The names of the military and some of the mentors are not disclosed.

The accelerator’s mission is to create conditions for the development of the country’s defense sector by training new teams. The accelerator will help them develop technologies at the request of the Defense Forces. After completing the program, developers will have access to investors.

About the program

Defence Builder Accelerator is a 4-month practical program for Ukrainian defense developers. It is aimed at providing full-cycle mentoring and creating technological solutions for military use.

The program’s founders include Ivan Kaunov (CEO) and Kateryna Bezsudna (COO), a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It all started with the launch of Buntar Aerospace, which creates UAVs and software for planning and conducting long-range reconnaissance, where Ivan and Kateryna are co-founders. Savelii Serebrov also joined the accelerator team as a program manager.

Under the supervision of the Ministry of Defense, Ukraine is now accelerating the development of technological innovations for the battlefield. Defence Builder Accelerator will assist defense tech teams from the military expertise, investment, business and startup community.

«Smart technologies are becoming the main factors of advantage in warfare. The development of the defense market will create conditions for the emergence and scaling of local defense companies. The combination of military experience, technological background and business skills is what will build a new vertical of Ukrainian defense technologies with a global focus,” says Ivan Kaunov, co-founder and CEO of Defence Builder Accelerator.

What startups get

The program focuses on systematic work and self-study. As part of the innovative defense infrastructure, the Defence Builder Accelerator will help teams move from «garage» production to technology companies.

The accelerator will help teams:

create a team management and goal-setting system;

formalize the financial and legal structure to attract investment;

create a roadmap for scaling up production and improving the product;

to gain access to investors and attract investments;

get quick access to testing at the testing ground;

get feedback from the battlefield if the technology is of a sufficient level of readiness. Acceleration format: 4 months of training;

100 hours of online lectures from mentors;

12 personal meetings with mentors;

70% of practical and 30% of theoretical cases;

intro for 100+ investors if the team is ready. Startup selection criteria The training program will be completed by 15 startups in the first intake. They will create technologies in the following areas: UAVS;

ground robotic systems;

unmanned surface vehicles;

REB and RER means;

software;

demining solutions;

cybersecurity;

avionics;

sensors. Startups with at least 2 people in the team, an MVP, and feedback from the military about the product can apply.

Mentors and partners of the program

Representatives of the military community;

representatives of the Ukrainian defense projects Airlogix, Falcons, and Himera;

Michael Rogalsky, co-founder of Monobank and The Credit Thing;

Oleksandr Solovey, co-founder of Finmap;

Olena Mazhuga, partner at F1V;

Sergey Bogoslovsky, founder of Trible;

Daria Yanieva, Investment Director at Sigma Software Labs;

Kateryna Bezsudna, co-founder and COO of Buntar Aerospace;

Anna Znamerovska, founder and CEO of znamy

Some of the program’s mentors are anonymous.

How to participate in the program

The first admission to the program is from April 4 to April 30. To apply, please fill out form on the website.

Advice from the accelerator team: apply under any conditions. In any case, the team will have an understanding of what needs to be improved for the next pitch.