Ukraine launches production of «Shmavik» — an analog of the chinese DJI Mavic

The Ukrainian company launches mass production of its own analog of the Chinese DJI Mavic quadcopter, which is popular among the military.

How reports Forbes, it was created by a Ukrainian company that has been mass-producing drones for various purposes since 2017including bomber copters. Its name and the names of its representatives are not disclosed due to military risks.

Why is «Schmavik»?

According to the newspaper, the name «shmavik» was suggested by a very respected person in the country, and the» team liked it.

But it has been in use by the Ukrainian military for a long time. Since 2014, all light reconnaissance drones, regardless of their origin, have been called «shmaviks» at the front since 2014.

Cost

The cost of development varies in the region of $500 000.

It is known that it took a year to create such drones. In February 2024, the drone was tested in conditions of active radio interference.

So far, the company has produced more than 300 drones.

By the first of June, the company plans to launch the first production line of 500 drones per month. The plan is to reach the production of 2500 «shmaviks» per month by the end of the summer.

The company is also building a production facility in Poland to manufacture components for the drone.

According to the company’s CEO, the planned production capacity of both sites allows for the production of up to 5000 drones per month.

The price of the «shmavik» kit is similar to the Chinese one — about $3500.