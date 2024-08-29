Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jet crashes under fire on August 26, — WSJ

An F-16 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force was destroyed on Monday. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to an unnamed US official.

The crash came just weeks after the first American-made aircraft arrived in Ukraine. Initial information indicates that the plane was not shot down by enemy fire, although the crash occurred during a Russian air attack.

The publication indicates that it was preliminarily a pilot error. The Ukrainian Air Force did not confirm this information.

The data is updated…