Ukraine sends thanks to American hackers for attacks on Russia. Western experts are concerned

Igor Sheludchenko

The command of the airborne assault troops sent letters of appreciation to the American hackers who systematically attacked the IT infrastructure of the Russian Federation.

However, not everyone at the event is happy with this, tells us BBC.

One of them was the hacker Voltage. His real name is Christopher Cortright, an IT worker from Michigan. He coordinated the hacker attacks from his home.

The 53-year-old is pleased that his work has been officially recognized and awarded a certificate.

The guy is the head of the hacker group One Fist, which stole data from Russian military companies and hacked cameras to monitor troops.

One Fist includes hackers from eight different countries, including the UK, the US, and Poland. Together, they have carried out dozens of cyberattacks.

 


