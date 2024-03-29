Ukrainian developers have created Ratel Deminer — a machine for remote demining

Ukrainian manufacturers, who previously introduced the Ratel S and Ratel M ground robots, have developed the Ratel Deminer, a demining machine that can remotely disarm anti-personnel mines.

About reported on Telegram, Minister of Digital Transformation, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

«Ratel Deminer — a mine trawl that detects and neutralizes anti-personnel mines. It operates remotely, which means it saves the lives of the military. The complex is equipped with a daytime video channel and is capable of destroying mines such as PFM-1, PMN-4, PMN-3 and PMN-2», — said Fedorov.

It is reported that the developers have already tested the vehicle during humanitarian demining from anti-personnel mines near Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region.

Ratel Deminer received the BRV1 status, which means that the development has been prioritized by the Security and Defense Forces. The system is currently being finalized and its capacity is being increased.

This is not the first development from this manufacturer to make its way to Brave1. The Ratel S and Ratel M ground robots have been codified and are actively used by the military.

We would like to remind you that recently Lithuanian startup Broswarm received 100 thousand dollars for demining Ukraine with drones.

The investment allows the Broswarm team to continue developing multi-sensor sensor technology for remote detection of small mines and other explosive objects. Before launching the project on the market, Broswarm plans to conduct a series of field tests in Ukraine.