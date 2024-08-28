Ukrainian Games Festival 2024 set a new record — 1.4 million users visited the festival

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The organizers compared the number of visitors to the population of Estonia.

Ukrainian Games Festival 2024 which took place on Steam on August 19-26, set a new attendance record. According to GPT Media, the organizer of the event, 1.4 million registered users of the platform visited the festival’s page during the week, last year This year, the festival also appeared on the main page of Steam.

«This is more people than the population of Estonia, but our gratitude is enough for everyone. We thank everyone who participated in the festival: developers, bloggers, journalists, and players. To everyone who made videos, wrote texts for our announcements, tweeted about the festival for the Western audience, and argued in the reddit comments. You are — the best», — the statement reads event organizers.

Despite the end of the thematic sale, festival page remains available to users. They can add the projects presented during the event to their favorites list. It is worth noting that more than 450 games from Ukrainian developers took part in the festival. Among all this variety, nine new projects were also announced:

The festival organizers emphasized that UGF 2024 has become their largest event on Steam in the four years of its existence. They announced the return of Ukrainian Games Festival next year and promised new initiatives for Ukrainian developers. One of them is planned to be presented soon.

