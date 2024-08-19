Ukrainian Games Festival 2024 has started on Steam with the announcement of 5 new Ukrainian games and more than 100 demos

The Games section is published with the support of ?

On August 19, at 20:00 Kyiv time, the Steam service began Ukrainian Games Festival Ukrainian Games Festival 2024. This year, the festival features more than 450 games created in Ukraine — from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. and Metro to Ukrainian classics and interesting indie games, many of which have already participated in Indie Cup Ukraine. This is a hundred more participants than in 2023.

Dozens of games will be available at the big festival sale with discounts. It should be noted that for the first few hours Steam pulls all active discounts to the festival, so at the beginning the sale section may show fewer games than it should. However, the situation should return to normal in a few hours. At the same time, the demo exhibition will offer an opportunity to try more than 100 projects for free, including more than 45 demos for games that have not yet been released.

The festival page is divided into 8 sections. Games are presented here according to different criteria — shelves with representatives of different genres and indie projects. The organizers have also made a selection of the most popular Ukrainian studios, free demos, and a list of Ukrainian projects that will be released in the future.

During the festival, developers will make their own announcements and share information about their projects. You can find all the announcements of Ukrainian Games Festival 2024 on the festival’s separate page.

Along with the start of the festival, the organizers are announcing five new Ukrainian games at once:

Additionally, it is noted that within the framework of the Ukrainian Games Festival 2024, the GTP Media team also opened a large collection for 50 FPV drones for the needs of the DIU. The fundraising goal is — UAH 1.6 million. Exclusive prizes will be raffled off among the donors, including flags signed by Kyrylo Budanov, exclusive T-shirts with DIU and Ukrainian Games symbols, and the opportunity to name the drones at their own discretion. As of August 19, almost 400 thousand UAH have been raised.

