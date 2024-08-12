Ukrainian IT professionals go abroad: -2.4 thousand specialists in the top 50 Ukrainian IT companies in six months

The specialized resource DOU has compiled a rating of the top 50 largest Ukrainian IT companies in the first half of 2024. It was not the best period for the Ukrainian IT industry, which continues to lose specialists.

In the first half of the year, the number of employees in Ukraine’s 50 largest IT companies decreased by 2.4 thousand, or 2.9%, compared to the same period last year. There are several reasons for this. One of them is that Ukrainian specialists go abroad and are legalized in other countries. There is also a decrease in the number of active projects. At the same time, specialists who have been on the bench for a long time are leaving. Some companies have faced downsizing and reorganization.

As a result of all these changes, the total number of specialists in the 50 largest IT companies in Ukraine has decreased to 79.4 thousand. We are talking about IT professionals who are in Ukraine or have moved abroad but pay taxes in Ukraine.

It is noted that during the first half of 2024, 12 companies decreased by more than 100 specialists. At the same time, 18 companies grew in the first half of the year, half of which are product companies and only three are service companies. The share of product and hybrid companies in the ranking increased, while the share of service companies decreased.

New offices of IT companies are now opening mainly abroad. 11 companies opened new offices, all of them abroad. At the same time, 6 companies closed one of their offices in Ukraine.

Source: DOU