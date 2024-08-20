Ukrainian powerhouse NON STOP from S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 to be presented at Gamescom 2024

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The NON STOP energy drink, which will be part of the game «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl», will be presented at the world’s largest video game exhibition Gamescom 2024 in Germany.

This year’s Gamescom will be held in Cologne on August 21–25. Visitors will be able to try the drink at the Xbox booth, where a new demo version of «S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl» will also be presented.

The Gamescom 2024 program includes esports competitions, cosplay parties and meetings with leading figures in the gaming industry. Traditionally, the day before the official opening, on August 20, Gamescom Opening Night Live will take place, where developers from all over the world will present their new products.

Boris Tsomaya, Marketing Director of «New Products», the manufacturer of NON STOP, said:

«The presentation of the S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 demo will be one of the key moments of Gamescom 2024. We will offer gamers from different countries to try the Ukrainian energy drink NON STOP. This will create the most realistic experience: the drink will give strength to the characters in the game and energy to the players themselves in real life».

The cooperation between NON STOP and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. has a long history. The drink first appeared in the game «S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl» in 2007.

