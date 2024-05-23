Ukrainian trailer for horror Never Let Go is out

The «Kinomania» company has announced the imminent release of a new horror film called «The Predatory Forest» / Never Let Go.

The film tells the story of a single mother who, together with her children, has become isolated in the wilderness. She teaches them strict rules of survival for their own protection. The main one is to always stay in sight of each other and always keep in touch with home with a rope. As soon as they cross the threshold of their home, each of them is hunted: unknown, terrifying creatures lurk in the shadows. When one of the sons disappears into the woods, the family is forced to go outside their home. When one of the boys begins to doubt the existence of evil, the connection is broken, leading to a terrifying struggle for survival.

Horror «The Predatory Forest» is directed by Alexandre Aja («High Voltage», «The Hills Have Eyes»). The film was written by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby. The film stars Halle Berry («X-Men», «John Wick 3»), Christine Park (TV series «On the Surface»), Stephanie Lavin (TV series «The Mysterious Kingdom of Benedict») and others.

The film «The Catcher in the Rye» will be released in Ukrainian cinemas on September 26, 2024.