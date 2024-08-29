Ukrainian troops notice a mysterious green glow at their positions — suspect enemy intelligence

Serhiy «Flash» Beskrestnov, a Ukrainian expert on drones, electronic warfare and other military electronics, spoke about the mysterious green glow over the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions.

Flash’s first post on this topic came out yesterday, in which he showed a photo of an unknown phenomenon. According to Beskrestnov, as of June 28, he has already received the third message from the Ukrainian military regarding the green light. The effect illuminates positions and sometimes accompanies vehicles. No sounds are heard. The expert calls the phenomenon unexplained.

Today, August 29, Flash writes about the reactions of dozens of soldiers who saw the phenomenon. He added a photo of what it looked like on the ground.

Commenters on Telegram posts mention the startup Reflect Orbitalwhich provides a service of illumination (literally) of objects on the Earth’s surface from satellites, or Chinese reconnaissance satellites, which also create green light effects. Some suspect drones and other aerial vehicles, as well as tall towers.

Some say that the green beam wanders, and when «sees» what it is looking for, — hovers over the place. All versions agree on the likely activity of some kind of reconnaissance equipment of the Russian occupiers. According to some comments, after the effect appears, possible «arrivals» — tell about specific cases. There is currently no accurate information about the phenomenon.

Source: About communication from Sergey Flesh