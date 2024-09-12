Ukrainians are on top: NaVi outperformed everyone in terms of watching matches in the world of esports this summer — 18 million hours

The Games section is published with the support of ?

The NaVi team was significantly ahead of its closest competitors.

The Ukrainian esports team Natus Vincere (NaVi) became the world leader in the number of hours of viewing its matches in the summer of 2024. According to the analytical service Esports Charts, provided by Forbes Ukraine, NaVi gained 18.3 million hours of viewing in June-August French Team Vitality took second place with 16.1 million hours of viewing, and European G2 rounded out the top three with 14.6 million hours.

Artem Odintsov, co-founder and CEO of Esports Charts, emphasized the exceptional nature of this season for NaVi. He noted that the main contribution to the team’s achievements was made by performances at IEM Cologne and Esports World Cup. These two competitions accounted for more than 60% of all views of NaVi’s Counter-Strike 2 matches over the summer.

NaVi has demonstrated amazing results at international tournaments. The team won second place at IEM Cologne 2024 in Germany in August and triumphed at the Esports World Cup 2024 in July, which was sponsored by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund.

NaVi’s successes were not limited to the summer season. In April, the team became the first world champion in Counter-Strike 2, by winning 500 000 in prize money at the PGL Major Copenhagen 2024 tournament. Yaroslav Prytula, Maincast studio commentator, called this event historic, as it was the first World Championship in the new CS2 discipline.

Founded in 2009, Natus Vincere has grown to become the leading esports organization in Ukraine. The team made history in 2010 by becoming the first to win three major global esports tournaments in one year.

Source: Forbes

The Games section is published with the support of ?

LG Home Entertainment is a recognized innovator in the TV and AV industry. LG offers an enhanced home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED and QNED LED TVs on the innovative WebOS Smart TV platform. In an effort to provide consumers with a first-class user experience, all LG home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustainability in mind, from production to disposal.