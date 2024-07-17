Ukrainians are reluctant to start a new business: the rate of registration of new individual entrepreneurs fell by 30%, and of companies – by 22%

In the first half of 2024, more than 148 thousand individual entrepreneurs were registered in Ukraine, which is 10.8% more than in the same period in 2023. For comparison, for the whole of 2023, Ukrainians registered more than 300 thousand new individual entrepreneurs.

At the same time, in June 2024, there was a significant drop in the number of registrations of new sole proprietorships. In the last month of the first half of the year, the growth of entrepreneurial registration was negative – -30% compared to the same period of the previous year. This situation was observed in all regions, with Kharkiv leading the way: -13.6% in May and -38.9% in June. This is probably due to the intensification of terrorist attacks by Russia.

The highest number of new sole proprietorships was registered in Kyiv (almost 20.5 thousand), Dnipropetrovska oblast (almost 14 thousand), and Kyiv region (over 11 thousand). Women were the most common entrepreneurs: 59.8% of new sole proprietorships were registered by women, 40.2% by men.

«Such a significant gap between the share of women and men registered as entrepreneurs has not been observed before, although YouControl has been monitoring the gender structure of newly created sole proprietorships for more than 8 years,” explains Roman Kornyliuk, financial analyst at YouControl. “Therefore, we can assume that the impact of mobilization processes on the reluctance of men to register new business activities with the state authorities has increased. Moreover, the gender structure of closing a sole proprietorship is the opposite: men are 4 percentage points more likely to close a sole proprietorship than women».

Most new sole proprietorships were registered in the retail trade (over 40 thousand), information technology (19.6 thousand), and other services (18.8 thousand).

In the first half of 2024, the pace of new company start-ups increased by 5.6% compared to the same period last year. Almost 13.2 thousand new companies were established. The leaders in terms of the number of registrations were Kyiv – 4.7 thousand, Dnipropetrovska oblast – 1.1 thousand, Lvivska oblast – just over 1 thousand. Wholesale trade is the most popular among newly established companies – 1.9 thousand, transport and logistics – 1.1 thousand, and real estate operations – over 1 thousand.

As with sole proprietorships, in June 2024, the growth of company registrations decreased sharply and amounted to -22% compared to June 2023.

