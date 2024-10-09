«Ukrposhta» plans to deliver goods from Amazon — the agreement can be concluded by January 1

«Ukrposhta» is planning an agreement with the US Postal Service (USPS) that will allow the Ukrainian operator to deliver goods from Amazon and other American marketplaces to Ukraine.

According to Ihor Smelyansky, CEO of «Ukrposhta», the agreement could start working as early as 2025 — the agreement is expected to be reached by January 1.

«As soon as we manage to conclude a deal, Amazon will open for Ukraine», — Smelyansky said in an interview «Interfax-Ukraine».

After signing the agreement, goods from Amazon will be shipped to Ukraine via the UK (it will take one day to deliver from London). The company is also currently negotiating with Royal Mail to reduce tariffs for Ukrainians.

As noted by ForbesIn 2023, «Ukrposhta» received more than 215,000 international express delivery shipments and sent more than 130,000 parcels abroad to its partners. The service is currently available for shipments to more than 130 countries from 27,000 service points.

Overall, the national postal operator ended last year with a net income from sales of goods and services of UAH 11.9 billion (19% more than in 2022). At the same time, in 2024, the revenue is expected to grow to UAH 14.1 billion.