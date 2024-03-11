Ukrzaliznytsia launches online ticket sales to Austria and Hungary

«Ukrzaliznytsia» has announced the possibility of ordering tickets online for trains to Austria and Hungary. Online ticket sales for these destinations will start on March 18. At the first stage, online tickets will be available for the route Ukraine — Austria and vice versa.

Interested passengers will be able to purchase tickets through the «Ukrzaliznytsia» app, and for the direct train Kyiv — Vienna, account verification will be required through «Diia.Signature».

At the second stage, tickets in the direction Ukraine — Hungary for trains going to Austria in transit through Hungary, i.e. Kyiv — Budapest — Vienna and Chop — Budapest — Vienna, will also become available online.

Direct connections Ukraine — Hungary (Mukachevo — Debrecen, Mukachevo — Budapest, Chop — Záhony) will appear in the app a little later.

To prepare for the launch of the online ticketing service for new destinations, starting tomorrow «Ukrzaliznytsia» will temporarily suspend ticket sales through the ticket office for the direct train Kyiv — Vienna — Kyiv for departure dates starting from March 18. The restriction will last until the opening of online sales. That is, on March 18, ticket sales will resume to the full depth of sales (20 days) online. The temporary restriction will not affect the train Chop — Vienna — Chop.

Source: «Ukrzaliznytsia»