Unexpected: Sylvester Stallone writes a prequel «Rocky» that looks like a cartoon «Lady and the Tramp»

Sylvester Stallone is expanding the «Rocky» universe with a new prequel. This project is different from the spinoff «Creed» and will focus on the youth of Rocky Balboa himself. The actor, who is the creator of the franchise, has already started working on the script.

In a recent interview for the Inspire Me podcast, Stallone said that he had written several pages of the story. According to him, the plot will cover Rocky’s teenage years and his meeting with his future wife Adriana.

«The Rocky prequel is very close to my heart. I wrote a few pages, and it seems like the story writes itself,» Stallone said.

He compared the upcoming project to the animated film «Lady and the Tramp», but with real people instead of dogs.

The series will be set in the 1960s. Stallone plans to show the impact of important historical events on the characters’ lives: the moon landing, the feminist movement, the struggle for civil rights, and the Cold War.

The creator of «Rocky» expects to release the series on a streaming platform. He plans several seasons of 10 episodes each. This format will allow for deeper characterization of the characters. So far, no platform has officially confirmed participation in the project.

