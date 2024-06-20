Up to 100 messages as one — Viber has launched a feature «chat summary» based on OpenAI technology

A new feature in Viber will allow you not to read dozens of messages in group chats, but simply view the summary.

The feature is powered by OpenAI artificial intelligence. Since April, chat summaries have been available on Viber for 10% of users as a test, and from today it is available for everyone in a free version.

The technology can currently analyze from 5 to 100 unread messages in group chats, extracting key information from them in a single message. The company provided an example using a hypothetical chat between the neighbors Kaidashy from Ivan Nechuy-Levytsky’s novel:

Other new features include group chats: