Rakuten Viber announces AI feature based on ChatGPT that creates a chat summary

The most popular messenger in Ukraine, Rakuten Viber, has announced the launch of a new feature «Chat Summary», which will provide a summary of unread messages in a group chat (whether parental or home) on demand. It works on based on ChatGPT technology and now is being tested among 10% of iOS and Android users in Ukraine, the USA, Japan, Bulgaria, Poland, and the Philippines.

According to the developers, the new feature will help save a lot of time for many Ukrainians. It analyzes missed correspondence (from 5 to 100 unread messages) and provides a brief summary of everything that was discussed in the format of a summary. A dialog box offering to create a summary of the conversation will automatically appear when you open a group chat with five or more unread messages.

In theory, the tool will allow you not to miss anything important without spending a lot of time re-reading the chatter and bickering that remains a constant attribute of all group chats. In practice, we need to test it.

The new feature supports Ukrainian and more than 50 other languages. For now, AI annotations are only available for group chats, the most popular communication format among Rakuten Viber users — two-thirds of Ukrainians chat in group chats at least monthly, according to internal statistics.

The day before, Rakuten Viber announced the appointment of its first director in Ukraine — Ilya Boshnyakov, former head of AIN.UA IT business media, became the new director.