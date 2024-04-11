News Software 04-11-2024 at 12:37 comment views icon

Rakuten Viber announces AI feature based on ChatGPT that creates a chat summary

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/vova-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/vova-96x96.jpeg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/vova-96x96.jpeg

Volodymyr Skrypin

Deputy editor-in-chief, head of the news department

The most popular messenger in Ukraine, Rakuten Viber, has announced the launch of a new feature «Chat Summary», which will provide a summary of unread messages in a group chat (whether parental or home) on demand. It works on based on ChatGPT technology and now is being tested among 10% of iOS and Android users in Ukraine, the USA, Japan, Bulgaria, Poland, and the Philippines.

According to the developers, the new feature will help save a lot of time for many Ukrainians. It analyzes missed correspondence (from 5 to 100 unread messages) and provides a brief summary of everything that was discussed in the format of a summary. A dialog box offering to create a summary of the conversation will automatically appear when you open a group chat with five or more unread messages.

Rakuten Viber announces AI feature based on ChatGPT that creates a chat summary
An example of using the new AI feature «Chat summary» in Rakuten Viber.

In theory, the tool will allow you not to miss anything important without spending a lot of time re-reading the chatter and bickering that remains a constant attribute of all group chats. In practice, we need to test it.

The new feature supports Ukrainian and more than 50 other languages. For now, AI annotations are only available for group chats, the most popular communication format among Rakuten Viber users — two-thirds of Ukrainians chat in group chats at least monthly, according to internal statistics.

The day before, Rakuten Viber announced the appointment of its first director in Ukraine — Ilya Boshnyakov, former head of AIN.UA IT business media, became the new director.


Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send