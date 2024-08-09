Up to $20 for Apple Intelligence — analysts say Apple will charge for new AI features

Apple is planning to accelerate the growth of its profitable services business, and new artificial intelligence features that are planned to be launched with iOS 18 can help.

Analysts CNBC speculate that Apple will follow the models of advanced AI tech firms: OpenAI, for example, offers a subscription with advanced ChatGPT features, and Microsoft charges for its AI Copilot tool.

According to estimates, some Apple Intelligence features may cost users $20.

Apple announced its artificial intelligence system in June, where it promised a smarter voice assistant, Siri, as well as new features, including the ability to automatically create emails and images. However, Apple Intelligence will arrive after the company unveils its new devices, and the features themselves will be rolled out slowly (China and Europe will not have access at all at first).

Currently, some Apple Intelligence tools are available in the iOS 18 developer beta.