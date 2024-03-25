US authorities demand that Google disclose the identities of viewers of certain YouTube videos

The US federal government requested from Google the names, addresses, phone numbers, and activities of account users who watched certain YouTube videos between January 1 and January 8, 2023. People who watched these videos without logging in were also not safe, as the government also requested their IP addresses. Investigators are demanding that Google hand over information as part of an investigation into a person using the username elonmuskwhm on the Internet.

The authorities suspect that elonmuskwhm sells bitcoins for cash and thus violates money laundering laws, as well as conducts an unlicensed money transfer business. The undercover agents reportedly sent the suspects links to YouTube videos with tutorials on how to map using drones and augmented reality software during their conversations back in early January. These videos, however, were not private and have been viewed more than 30,000 times in total. Thus, the government was potentially asking Google for sensitive information about a fairly large number of users.

«There are grounds to believe that these records will be relevant and material to an ongoing criminal investigation, including the provision of identifying information about criminals», — authorities said.

According to the documents, the court granted the request for information but asked Google to keep it secret. It is also unclear whether Google handed over the data requested by the authorities.

In another case, the authorities also asked the company to provide a list of accounts that «viewed and/or interacted» with eight live broadcasts on YouTube. The police requested this information after learning that they were being watched during a stream as they searched the area following a report that an explosive had been planted in a trash can. One of these live video streams was posted by Boston and Maine Live, an account with over 130 thousand followers.

A Google spokesperson said the company follows a «strict process» to protect the privacy of its users. But critics and privacy advocates are concerned that government agencies are using their powers to obtain sensitive information about people who happen to have watched specific YouTube videos and are in no way doing anything illegal.

«What we look at on the Internet can reveal very sensitive information about us — our political views, our passions, our religious beliefs, and much more,» said John Davisson, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center. «It’s a fair expectation that law enforcement should not have access to this information without a valid reason. This order turns that assumption on its head».

Source: Engadget