Fallout 76 players nuke Phil Spencer’s camp — revenge for Bethesda’s studio closure

Players have found a unique way to take revenge on Xbox CEO Phil Spencer for closure of several Bethesda studios and leaving games to their own devices — they destroyed his camp in Fallout 76.

Phil’s camp is located in the center of the bright red circle. After completing a long chain of quests, players can access nuclear weapons launch sites around Appalachia. The launchers can be activated and nuclear weapons can be directed to specific locations on the map. This was one of several features that horrified fans after the game was announced.

The possible «culprit» was quickly found. The X Twitter user real1090jake, who allegedly confronted Spencer in the game, was identified based on video and screenshots. The commenters on X were mostly supportive of the action. Moreover, it seems that this is not the first time Spencer’s base has been attacked.

On the one hand, many Fallout 76 players don’t like this kind of thing, which undermines the efforts of people in development and construction. On the other hand — this is a good way of symbolic revenge, which, although it doesn’t change anything, allows «to let off steam» and add unpleasant minutes to someone’s life.

Source: Kotaku