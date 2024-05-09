Marvel has created an interactive episode of the «What If…?» series for the Apple Vision Pro headset

Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive have announced the creation of «What If…? – An Immersive Story» ─ «the first ever» interactive original Disney+ content. It is based on the Marvel animated series «What If…?» and will be available exclusively for Vision Pro headsets, offering a mix of augmented and virtual reality.

Vision Pro users will have access to an hour-long episode of «What If…? Marvel says that this project will allow users to «immerse themselves in the Multiverse like never before». They will be able to visit these strange worlds not as an Observer, but as a real participant», and will also be able to interact» with the world around them with their eyes and hands».

So, in «What if…? – A fascinating story» fans play a major role:

«Fans have now been cast to star in an all-new immersive story that transforms the space around them as they travel through reality. During their journey, they will come face-to-face with various versions of their favorite characters, learn the mystical arts, and be challenged to harness the power of the Infinity Stones».

In its announcement, Marvel has not yet named the actors who will join users in the virtual interactive story «What if…?

Source: The Verge