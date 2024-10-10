US Department of Justice wants to split Google — the Ministry has prepared recommendations for the court

The U.S. Department of Justice has made recommendations to split Google to prevent a monopoly.

The Justice Department considers the possibility of applying to a federal court to force Google to sell part of its business in order to eliminate its monopoly on Internet search. Google may also be forced to open up the basic data that the company uses to operate its search engine and artificial intelligence products to competitors.

«For more than a decade, Google has controlled the most popular distribution channels, leaving competitors with little incentive to compete for users. To fully remedy this harm, we must not only end Google’s control of distribution today, but also ensure that Google cannot control distribution tomorrow», — the statement said.

The ministry is considering requiring structural changes that would prevent Google from using the Chrome browser, Android operating system, AI products, or app store for the benefit of its search business. Prosecutors also focused on agreements to make Google the default search provider. The statement said that any proposed remedies would be aimed at limiting or prohibiting such agreements.

Leigh-Ann Mulholland, Google’s vice president of regulatory affairs, said in response to the statement that the Department of Justice «is already signaling inquiries that go far beyond the specific legal issues» in this case.

«Excessive government intervention in a rapidly evolving industry could have negative unintended consequences for American innovation and American consumers. The government appears to be pursuing a wide-ranging program that will affect numerous industries and products with significant unintended consequences for consumers, businesses, and American competitiveness,» Mulholland said.

In August U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta ruledthat the Google search engine has illegally used its dominance to stifle competition and innovation. The judge found that Google handles more than 90% of all Internet searches in the United States. He has outlined a schedule to consider the proposed remedies next spring and plans to issue a decision by August 2025. Google has already announced that it plans to appeal the court’s decision.

Source: CBS