Vaio Vision+ 14 is the world’s lightest portable 14-inch monitor at $340

Vaio has announced the world’s lightest portable monitor. The new Vaio Vision+ 14 weighs only 325 g and is 3.9 mm thick (at the thinnest point). At the same time, the manufacturer claims a sturdy design and decent performance.

The Vaio Vision+ 14 portable monitor has a 14-inch panel with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels (16:10 aspect ratio). The display provides “high brightness, wide viewing angles, and a wide color gamut,” but no specific parameters are specified. An anti-reflective coating is also reported. The device has 2 USB Type-C ports, including one with a pass-through PD. Only 10 watts of power is enough to operate the monitor, but at least 65 watts is recommended for the pass-through PD and laptop charging.

The new product has dimensions of 312.0×211.1×3.9~12.4 mm. The wider part houses connectors, electronic components and a stand that allows the display to be placed horizontally next to a laptop. If necessary, Vaio Vision+ 14 can be placed above the laptop display. A protective case is included in the package. It adds to the size (334×222 mm) and weight of the display, as the case alone weighs more than the display – 440 g. And the total weight increases to 765 g. However, the manufacturer claims high durability, so you can dare to put Vaio Vision+ 14 in a laptop bag without a protective case.

The Vaio Vision+ 14 portable display will go on sale in Japan for about $340. Information on prices and launch dates in other regions has not yet been announced.

Source: tomshardware