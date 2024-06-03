«Venom: The Last Dance» — trailer for the finale of the sci-fi trilogy with Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock

Tom Hardy is ready to return to the big screen for the last time as the anti-hero he has been playing for the past six years.

The first trailer for «Venom: The Last Dance», which is touted as the last film in a trilogy with Tom Hardy, where the actor plays journalist Eddie Brock, who bonds with an alien symbiote, becoming Venom.

«After the events of the previous part, Eddie and Venom are forced to flee, because now they are pursued by two worlds that spin everything into one web. So they must make a fateful decision that will be their last dance».

Kelly Marcel takes the director’s chair, and Hardy’s on-screen co-stars are Chiwetel Ejiofor («12 Years a Slave», «Dr. Strange») and Juno Temple («Ted Lasso»).

The first «Venom» with Hardy made a strong debut in 2018 with $856.1 million, and the 2021 sequel «Venom: Carnage» brought in $506 million — less than the first part, but given the height of the pandemic and the general trend of waning interest in superheroics, this is also a very decent result.

Sony has tried to build a cinematic universe based on Spider-Man’s supporting characters with the «Venom» franchise, but subsequent works such as «Madame Web» and «Morbius» were rather poorly received at the box office. The studio is also preparing the film «Craven the Hunter», which will be released a few weeks after «The Last Dance» on December 13.

Trailer (original)

Poster