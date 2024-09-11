News Devices 09-11-2024 at 22:16 comment views icon

ViXion01 autofocus glasses as a replacement for bifocals — when time is spent at the monitor or when reading is difficult with age

Andrii Rusanov

ViXion01 autofocus glasses as a replacement for bifocals — when time is spent at the monitor or when reading is difficult with age

Journalist Sherry Al Smith of the Gizmodo

«ViXion01 uses a pair of real-time adaptive interchangeable lenses that adjust on the fly to make sure everything stays in sharp focus. Think of it as a phoropter, that weird-looking machine with different lenses that your eye doctor uses to write you a prescription».

The ViXion01 lenses change shape and thickness based on distance to the subject and individual adjustments. This eliminates the need for multiple glasses or bifocals. They can also help to manage vision problems for people of all ages who look at screens a lot. Adjusting the glasses is easy — the small rotary dial on the right hinge is used to adjust them.

Окуляри з автофокусом ViXion01 як заміна біфокальним — коли час проходить біля монітора або важко читати з віком

«The process is a little more complicated for a pair fresh out of the box, but not too much. Since I already wear contact lenses, I didn’t expect to see much of a difference. However, when I looked at some distant signs, I was amazed that I could clearly see all the uppercase and lowercase letters. The smaller text was more difficult, but the company doesn’t claim that it gives you super vision — just an improvement on what you already have».

ViXiON emphasizes that the glasses are not cleared for medical use and does not recommend their use while driving or performing other potentially demanding tasks. ViXion01 glasses require power and are designed for 10 hours of battery life and are slightly waterproof (IPX3).

Weighing only 50 g, the glasses are relatively lightweight. The main problem with the device (and for some, perhaps, the attraction) is its unusual futuristic look. ViXion01 costs $555, but if someone wants to test the device, it is available for $30 per month.

