Vodafone has received the 075 network code with a capacity of 10 million numbers

As expected, the NCCIR has issued a decision allowing Vodafone to use an additional mobile network code numbering resource in Ukraine. This will allow the operator to use another code with «five» 075.

«The Commission decided to issue a permit to the operator to use the destination network code 75 for a mobile network with a subscriber capacity of 10,000,000 non-geographic numbers for the provision of electronic communication services in Ukraine for a period of 5 years», ─ it says in the decision of the NKEC.

The company announced that it is starting to implement the new numbering resource in all internal systems and services. By the end of the year, subscribers will be able to choose a number starting with +380 75.

Vodafone already has four numbering codes at its disposal: 050, 066, 095, 099. The additional numbering resource significantly increases the choice of the desired combination of numbers for new and existing subscribers. The network capacity for the new 075 code is 10 million numbers.

It should be noted that in its statement Vodafone indicated that it has used about 80% of the numbering resource in the existing network codes 50, 66, 95 and 99, each of which has a capacity of 10 million numbers.