Volkswagen starts selling the new Golf in Europe and launches Edition 50 anniversary model

Volkswagen has started pre-sales of the updated Golf in Europe with the launch of the Edition 50 model. This special edition is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the debut of the original hatchback iteration.

At the same time, it also serves as a distraction from the increased prices for the updated model range, which now start at 27,180 euros, transmits Carscoops. The Golf Edition 50 is based on the top-of-the-line Style trim, with several distinctive features that mark this important milestone. Notable additions include — 50 badges adorning the pillars, Edition 50 emblems on the side sills and steering wheel, and exterior changes such as 18-inch Leeds alloy wheels, LED strip on the grille and tinted rear window. The interior features details such as brushed stainless steel pedals and black seat upholstery.

Standard equipment includes the flagship 12.9-inch Discover infotainment system with navigation, keyless entry, IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT integration, anti-theft alarm and a choice of driving profiles. Those who want more can order the optional Plus package, which adds a panoramic sliding roof, a windshield display and matrix LED headlights

In addition to the special edition, VW has announced the full range of the series, which includes the entry-level Golf, the mid-range Life and the flagship Style. A visit to the German configurator reveals that the base model comes with 15-inch steel wheels, although it has features such as LED headlights and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto wireless system.

Golf (top left), Golf Life (top right), Golf Style (bottom left) and Golf Edition 50 (bottom right).

VW has confirmed that «further derivatives and drive systems» will be coming in the future. These are likely to include advanced plug-in hybrids that will bring a significant increase in the zero-emissions range, and the turbodiesel, which will make one last appearance before retiring. It is also expected to launch sales of more powerful versions of the Golf GTI and the upcoming Golf R, which will definitely the manual transmission will disappear.

The updated VW Golf is already available for pre-order in European markets. In Germany, prices start at 27,180 euros for the entry-level Golf hatchback and 28,280 euros for the Golf Variant. This represents an increase in prices compared to the previous model, which is explained by inflation and additional features.

As for the high-tech VW Golf Edition 50, its price starts at EUR 36,820 and will be available only with more powerful 1.5-liter engines.