Warner Bros. spent $200 million on the movie «Joker: Folie à Deux». This is more than twice the budget of the first part

In about six months, a new movie «Joker: Folie à Deux» will be released in theaters. And as it has already become known, it will be very expensive. Its budget is allegedly $200 million, which is more than twice the cost of creating the first part of 2019.

It is reported that 10% of the total budget is Joaquin Phoenix’s fee. He will receive $20 million for reprising the role of one of the main DC characters. At the same time, Lady Gaga, who will play Harley Quinn, will receive $12 million for her role.

Although this $200 million is a lot of money, «Joker» was a huge success for Warner Bros. so it’s not surprising that the studio would want to invest heavily in a sequel. In addition to winning numerous awards and becoming the sixth highest-grossing film of 2019, it was also the first R-rated movie to exceed $1 billion at the box office.

«Joker: Folie à Deux» also follows the trend of blockbusters, especially superhero films, increasing in budget. Despite the fact that «Joker» was supposed to be a standalone movie, a sequel was announced in 2022. The second part will be released on October 4.

