We rioted, but it didn’t help: ENESTECH Software from TECHIIA holding has not paid salaries for 4 months

ENESTECH Software, a member of the TECHIIA holding, has been delaying payments to its employees for several months now. Most employees have not yet received compensation for four months.

About reported DOU, citing numerous sources within the company.

The CEO of ENESTECH Software himself did not deny the existence of financial problems in the company.

DOU quotes 5 different sources. Let’s summarize the theses that are repeated in all of them.

The first salary delays began last spring. At first, the money was delayed for a month or more, and then they stopped paying at all.

The situation became unbearable in the fall of 2023. Back then, delays of one to two months were recorded.

New employees who have recently joined the company receive their salaries regularly and without delay.

Interestingly, after the first delays, the employees allegedly united and articulated their proposals to their superiors, which resulted in a temporary solution.

«Then in the fall, my team and I staged a rebellion. We told our manager that we would not come to work if the money was not returned by a certain date. We explained that we needed to pay for housing and we were living on credit limits. We offered to invite the entire company to join our rebellion, but many refused. So we managed to organize ourselves as a team. And it worked — we were indeed paid by the due date, earlier than the rest of the departments,» said one of the company’s sources.

What did the company say?

Sergey Purish, CEO and co-founder of ENESTECH Software, commented on the situation. He confirmed that the company is experiencing financial difficulties and expects the situation to improve this month.