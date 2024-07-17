News Devices 07-17-2024 at 13:09 comment views icon

Western Digital releases 8TB gaming SSD at an attractive price

author avatar
https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/photo_2023-11-12_18-48-05-3-268x190-1-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/photo_2023-11-12_18-48-05-3-268x190-1-96x96.jpg *** https://itc.ua/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/photo_2023-11-12_18-48-05-3-268x190-1-96x96.jpg

Andrii Rusanov

News writer

Western Digital releases 8TB gaming SSD at an attractive price

Pre-orders for the WD Black SN850X M.2 NVMe Gen 4 8TB variant have already started. The drive with the model number WDS800T2X0E without the heatsink (which is required for the PlayStation 5) can be ordered for $849, and the WDS800T2XHE variant with it costs $50 more. Western Digital is one of the few major manufacturers to offer this kind of volume and performance.

Western Digital випустила ігровий SSD на 8 ТБ за привабливою ціною

The 8TB WD Black SN850X is quite fast compared to other larger SSDs. It supports sequential read performance of 7.2GB/s, which is slightly less than the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB variants of the same lineup, which are rated at 7.3GB/s. Sequential write speed is 6.6 GB/s, and random write speed is — 1.2 million IOPS. IOPS. These parameters are more than enough for gaming.

Western Digital випустила ігровий SSD на 8 ТБ за привабливою ціною

The drive combines Western Digital’s proprietary controller with KIOXIA’s 3D TLC NAND flash memory. It is not known if it uses the same 112-layer BiCS5 memory as the 4TB variant.The write endurance of the 8TB variant is estimated at 4800 TB*W. Western Digital backs these drives with a 5-year warranty.

Currently, the WD Black SN850X is slightly cheaper than other 8TB PCIe 4.0 drives. Corsair’s MP600 PRO XT SSD currently costs about $950, and Sabrent’s Rocket 4 Plus costs $1200. Teamgroup offers an 8TB MP44 drive for less, which costs $825. All of these SSDs have read speeds of 7 GB/s or more.

Sources: TechSpot, TechPowerUp

Loading comments...

Spelling error report

The following text will be sent to our editors:

Send