Apple iOS 18, Apple Intelligence AI, and camera updates — software innovations from the iPhone 16 presentation and when to expect them

Apple has launched release candidates for iOS 18 and watchOS 11, the features of which the company said at the presentation of «It’s Glowtime»as well as iPadOS 18, macOS 15, and other software products.

It has been officially announced that on September 16, Apple will release the final version of iOS 18 for all compatible iPhone models, starting with iPhone XR and later, as well as watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and macOS Sequoia. The previous version can be downloaded via the app «Settings».

In iOS 18, users will be able to freely rearrange apps and widgets on the Home screen and change their appearance. Apple is also launching an updated Control Center with a new password management app and support for satellite messaging. There will also be new message effects, an updated «Photos» app, and new ways to organize your «Inbox» in the «Mail» app.

Messages gets RC Services to enhance conversations with Android users, an option to schedule text messages to be sent later, new text effects, and satellite notifications when there is no cellular service.

The Passwords app for logins, access keys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes now has the ability to lock and hide apps: they can’t be opened without re-authenticating with Face ID or Touch ID.

Apple Intelligence

The iPhone manufacturer will introduce new intelligent features in iOS 18.1, which will be publicly released in October. Apple Intelligence features will be available for iPhone 15 Pro and all four new iPhone 16 models.

iOS 18.1 is now available in developer beta and includes features such as text editing, notification summarization, suggesting replies to messages, recording and transcribing phone calls, removing objects from photos, creating images using AI, and more.

Siri will gain a better understanding of natural language and context. The personal assistant will be integrated with ChatGPT to answer more complex queries.

Apple Intelligence will initially be available only with the English language of the device and Siri, and the features will be labeled «beta» even in the publicly released iOS 18.1. Apple said that support for other languages will be added next year, including Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish. According to unofficial information, some Apple Intelligence features, such as Genmoji and Image Playgrounds, will appear only in December.

Camera

Camera iPhone 16 Pro received a ProRes 4K 120 fps mode. The same frequency is available in Full HD in Slo-mo mode. Apple is also updating the QuickTake mode from 1080p to 4K.

Among the new camera features of iOS 18 for iPhone 16 is — pausing video during recording. The new «Pause button» stops recording and resumes by pressing again. This allows you to «edit» multiple clips in one video without having to make several different videos and then combine them. The pause feature is in today’s release candidate. It’s expected to be available for all four of the Apple iPhone 16s introduced.

The iPhone 16 Pro will be able to record video and audio for playback on the Apple Vision Pro virtual reality headset. The filter experience has also been improved, including customization. Filters can be added automatically, and it will be possible to transfer the settings of one photo to other photos

The Visual Intelligence feature will allow you to instantly identify everything that «sees» camera. the mode will be activated by a new camera button. Its operation was shown at yesterday’s presentation

watchOS 11

With the OS update Apple Watch will receive new interactive Smart Stack widgets, as well as Live Activities from iPhone. The update includes a new Vitals app that gives users better health information based on data collected by the Apple Watch.

The Fitness app will have more customizable activity modes. You can set a rest day or different goals for certain days of the week. Apple Fitness+ adds a new For You space and improved achievements. There will also be new watch faces and the Apple Translate app for watches.

All Watch Series starting from the sixth generation, all Watch Ultra and the second generation of Watch SE will receive the update.

