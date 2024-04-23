WhatsApp’s new beta feature allows file sharing without the Internet — over a local network

WhatsApp developers are working on several updates to the messenger’s features. Among other things, they plan to give users the ability to share files via a local network without the Internet. They will also add a way to write notes for people in the contact list.

Earlier, it was reported that the ability to share files over a local network was already available. However, the new screenshots of the app’s installation show exactly what permissions users need to grant to enable this feature.

These screenshots are taken from the beta version of WhatsApp 2.24.9.22 for Android. They show that the developers are testing a new way to share photos, videos, documents, and other files with WhatsApp users nearby, even without cellular or internet service.

Judging by one of the screenshots, in order to share files over a local network, users will have to choose to make them visible to other users nearby. Notably, users will be able to revoke these permissions at any time. And, as with WhatsApp messages, file sharing is encrypted end-to-end, and phone numbers are hidden throughout the entire interaction.

WhatsApp is also testing a feature that allows users to add notes to contacts. The WhatsApp 2.24.9.17 beta for Android adds a new feature that enables a notes field on the contact sheet, allowing users to add useful information about a contact for context. Notes can only be viewed by the user who wrote them, not the contact. It looks like the notes feature won’t be exclusive to the mobile app, as it will also be available for the web version of WhatsApp.

Both features are currently in beta status. The exact dates of their launch are not yet known.

Source: androidauthority