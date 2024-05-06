News Software 05-06-2024 at 11:24 comment views icon

Wi-Fi and cable at the same time: Google plans to speed up the data transfer process when setting up a new Android phone

When you set up a new Android phone, you usually have three options for moving data from your old device: you can simply copy the data by connecting the two phones with a compatible cable, use Wi-Fi, or restore data from a Google One backup. However, Google wants to combine the two methods to make transferring or restoring data faster.

Author Android Authority found code related to a new data transfer method in Google Data Restore Tool version 1.0.624892571 — Google calls this process «MultiTransportD2dTransport» and it actually allows you to restore/transfer data between devices when setting up a new phone using Wi-Fi and cable simultaneously.

The code snippet also hints at the «Restore Anytime» feature, which will allow users to transfer data from their existing device to any old or new device at any time (currently, if you have already customized your device, you cannot start the transfer without resetting it to factory settings).

At the same time, the feature has some limitations: you can only copy data from the device that was used to copy data before.

Google may officially announce improvements to the data transfer tool with the upcoming Pixel 8a or the next major feature release of Android 14.


