Wikipedia no longer considers CNET a «reliable source» — after scandal with AI-generated articles

Amid the AI boom in 2022, CNET started using the technology to write some articles — and eventually faced criticism and removed part of the materials due to a large number of errors and plagiarism.

In view of this, Wikipedia downgraded CNET’s rating on a separate page with a list of «reliable sources of information», the report says Futurism.

«CNET, generally considered a reliable technical source, has begun to experiment with running AI-generated articles that are riddled with errors», — wrote Wikipedia editor David Gerard. «Any of these articles that end up in Wikipedia articles should be removed».

Currently, Wikipedia’s Reliable Sources page contains three entries for CNET, divided into three time periods:

until October 2020, when Wikipedia considered CNET a «generally reliable» source;

between October 2020 and today, when Wikipedia notes that the site was acquired by Red Ventures, «leading to a deterioration in editorial standards» and claims that there is no consensus on reliability;

between November 2022 and January 2023, when Wikipedia labeled CNET «generally unreliable» because the site began using AI tools «to quickly create articles riddled with factual inaccuracies and affiliate links».

Futurism notes that the issue with CNET’s AI-generated content has also sparked a broader discussion in the Wikipedia community at large about the reliability of Red Ventures-owned sources such as Bankrate and CreditCards.com. These sites published AI-generated content around the same time period as CNET. The editors also criticized Red Ventures for the lack of information about where and how AI was implemented, which further undermined the credibility of the company’s publications.

In response to the downgrade and the controversy surrounding AI-generated content, CNET issued a statement claiming that the site maintains high editorial standards: