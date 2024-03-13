«Wild disappointment»: tech manager says the internet is stagnating», just like space exploration after the 1970s

Tuesday marked the 35th anniversary of the moment when renowned computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee presented his vision of what would become known as the «World Wide Web». At the same time, Akamai’s Chief Technology Officer Robert Blumoff believes that after a breakthrough and years of development, the Internet is now stagnating.

«The next 35 years could be wildly disappointing», — Blumoff said in an interview CNBC last week.

He compared the current state of the Internet to the aerospace industry of the 1970s, where innovation stopped after the release of the Boeing 747 and the first moon landing.

«All of this was in the 60s and 70s,» Blumoff said. «If someone fell asleep in 1975 and then woke up and looked at the aerospace industry today, they would be insanely disappointed.

Blumoff says it is possible that the world is moving in the same direction with telecommunications.

«We may have exhausted the steep curve of innovation,» he said. «Maybe this curve has passed us by. Maybe we are headed for a plateau. Moore’s Law doesn’t apply».

The only thing Blumoff sees developing today is AI. According to him, the technology could make significant progress in the next decade with the advent of generative algorithms. Even then, however, AI may have to take a step back before leaping far ahead.

At the same time, Blumoff also mentions the dangers of AI models, particularly with regard to copyright infringement.