Windows 11 becomes more energy efficient: new power and optimization modes

Microsoft is working to make Windows 11 more battery-friendly and allow users to get more done on a single battery charge. The new preview build of the OS has additional settings that affect power consumption.

Microsoft has released build 27686 in the Canary channel, which contains some internal optimizations designed to increase battery life. The company asks users to report changes in system battery life if they notice or do not feel them.

But that’s not all. Microsoft has also implemented more noticeable changes that should improve the battery life of their systems. Build 27686 additionally allows you to set separate power modes for different power states.

For example, the user can set the notebook to operate in «Best Performance» mode when powered by AC power and in «Best Energy Efficiency» mode when running on battery power:

«We’re starting to roll out improvements to the «Settings» > «System» > «Power & Battery» menu, including the ability to set the power mode for both when your PC is connected to the network and when it’s running on battery power, as well as several other user interface improvements on the» page.

Additional changes in build 27686 include improvements to HDR, FAT32, Windows Sandbox, and other aspects.

Source: neowin