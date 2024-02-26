Windows 11 does not yet support Wi-Fi 7 and USB4 2.0, but Microsoft will soon fix it

Windows 11 does not currently support USB4 2.0 and Wi-Fi 7, despite the fact that the first Wi-Fi 7 certified devices are already on the market. Microsoft has already started integrating support for the technology, which the Wi-Fi Alliance introduced last month.

Microsoft is currently testing Wi-Fi 7 support in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26063 on the Canary Channel. This testing phase is critical to ensuring that Wi-Fi 7 integration and functionality is seamless across the Windows 11 ecosystem. In addition to Wi-Fi 7, Microsoft has also announced upcoming support for the USB4 version 2.0 specification in Windows 11, which promises to increase USB transfer speeds to 80 Gbps over USB Type-C cables.

Wi-Fi 7, or IEEE 802.11be technology, boasts data transfer speeds of up to 40 Gbps, making it an attractive option for many users, potentially replacing traditional wired Ethernet connections. It achieves these speeds by utilizing three frequency bands: 2.40 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz, as well as a channel width extension of up to 320 MHz and 4096-QAM modulation, transmits Tom’s Hardware.

One of the most important features of Wi-Fi 7 is support for Multi-Link Operation (MLO), which significantly improves the distribution of traffic between channels. This leads to increased throughput and improved reliability, providing a smoother and more stable wireless connection. Additionally, the use of advanced 4096-QAM modulation technique contributes to a 20% increase in data rates compared to 1024 QAM in Wi-Fi 6, further improving data transfer efficiency.