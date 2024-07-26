Windows 11 made friends with Android: direct access to smartphone files via Explorer

Microsoft has begun testing a new way to access an Android smartphone directly from Windows Explorer 11. Windows Insider program members can already test this new feature, which allows you to wirelessly browse folders and files on your Android phone.

Integration into Explorer means that the Android device looks just like a regular USB device on the left side of the panel. This allows you to easily copy or move files between your PC and Android phone, as well as rename or delete them. This is of course much faster than using the existing Phone Link program.

To take advantage of this feature, you need a device running Android 11 or later, a Windows Insider program membership, and a beta version of the Link to Windows app. All four Windows Insider channels, including Release Preview, have access to the new feature. This indicates a high degree of feature readiness. So, soon all users of Windows 11 computers will be able to access this new feature.

To enable this feature in Explorer, go to «Settings» > «Bluetooth and devices» > «Mobile devices» and select «Manage devices» to allow your computer to connect to your Android phone. The prompt will include a toggle for access in Explorer, along with the usual choices for notifications and camera access.

Source: The Verge