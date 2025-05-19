Windows 11 taskbar will get a new icon — what does it do?

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27858 on the Canary channel. The build includes a new taskbar feature and improvements to the desktop.

In this release, Microsoft has removed the accentuation of native Windows program icons, such as «Scissors» or «Calculator». This means that when you drag «Scissors» from the list of programs in the «Start» menu to the desktop, the icons should be more visible and easier to see.If you already have a shortcut on your desktop, you’ll have to create a new one to make it work.

Good news for everyone who likes to use emojis to express themselves: Microsoft is adding a new button to the taskbar, Emoji, that makes it easier to access and use the Emoji panel. Starting with this build, you no longer need to press Windows + . (dot) every time you want to use an emoji. Clicking on the icon makes it much easier to access; in fact, it’s the first time the feature has really come into its own, as many people may not have known about it because they weren’t looking for it I didn’t see it right away.

Users who do not need the built-in Windows 11 emoji can right-click on the taskbar, select «Taskbar Settings» and disable this feature. Calling up an emoji via a shortcut will still work

Microsoft has also included other changes and corrections to this release, including smaller but visually noticeable ones. A detailed list of changes can be found on the official blog Windows Insider.

Source: Windows Report