A new Windows 11 feature will notify you when your laptop is «being peeked at by» unauthorized persons

Microsoft is developing a new surveillance feature for Windows 11 that will notify users when strangers are secretly looking at your screen — for example, when you are in public places (working from a cafe or coworking space, etc.).

The potential new feature, first reported by a PhantomOfEarth insider (via TechRadar), will work in two modes: when the OS detects surveillance, you will receive a notification; or the screen will be darkened so that the content is difficult to see. Both options can also be used simultaneously.

New Presence Sensing feature coming soon to Windows 11: Onlooker Detection. When your device notices that someone else is looking at your screen, it can dim the screen, notify you that someone’s looking, or both. — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) May 2, 2025

The only caveat is that the update will only work with the HPD presence sensor on devices with Snapdragon X chips from Qualcomm, or the latest generation AMD and Intel. Currently, such a sensor is used to automatically turn the screen off/on when the user walks away or approaches the PC.

How do I check if my laptop has a presence detector?

Go to «Settings» > «System» > «Power and battery»;

Check if there are any presence settings options described on the website Microsoft.

The feature looks useful for those who work remotely but not from home, but there is no evidence of its potential launch. Most likely, PhantomOfEarth dug up references to it in the latest preview builds of Windows 11, or he has his sources at Microsoft, although the insider himself does not specify this.

From the more real features that can be expected with the next updates: Advanced section in the Windows 11 settings; the ability to disable the filter of obscene language; large-scale menu redesign «Start», which will remove intrusive recommendations, and many other things.