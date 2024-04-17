Work and enjoy life: experts name top 10 cities for remote work

Experts have compiled the top 10 cities that can be considered the best for remote work.

About reported CNBC, based on data from Remote.com.

The platform has ranked the 100 best cities for remote work based on the following factors:

quality of life,

security,

Internet infrastructure,

economic conditions (prices, inflation, availability of visas for specialists).

Here are the 10 best cities in the world for remote work according to Remote.com:

Madrid, Spain Madeira, Portugal Toronto, Canada Auckland, New Zealand Tokyo, Japan Paris, France Portland, Maine, USA Taipei, Taiwan Stockholm, Sweden Reykjavik, Iceland

Madrid

Madrid has low taxes and visa options for freelancers and workers on remount. Spain also has its own visa for nomads.

CNBC tells the story of Jereza, who works as a project manager at a multinational social media agency in Madrid.

Jereza, 30, moved to the Spanish capital in 2017. She adds that although she earns less than she used to, the cost of living in Madrid is also lower.

She now earns $21,000 dollars, pays $638 for a studio apartment, and uses public transportation.

Professionals take their leisure time seriously: people usually work from 9 am to 6 pm and take an hour for lunch, if not more. After-work socializing in bars, museums, and concerts is common before dinner at 9 p.m.

«People in Madrid and Spain in general really understand that you don’t live to work; you work to live,» says Jeresa.

Madeira Madeira is the second best city for a remodel. It offers low tax rates, good accommodation options, many coworking spaces, and an ever-growing community of professionals. In general, Portugal has become a fairly popular destination for IT professionals in recent years — according to statistics, the number of foreigners in the country has reached a record level. Toronto Toronto is quite often included in the lists of the best cities in terms of safety, quality of life, economic growth, etc.

The city attracts new residents from all over the world: approximately half of Toronto’s residents were born outside of Canada.

Interestingly, only one US city — Portland — made it to the top ten.