X is not Twitter for you. Musk’s site automatically changes the link from «Twitter.com» to «X.com»

Sometimes it’s easy to forget, but technically Twitter no longer exists.

Last summer, Elon Musk changed the company name to «X». But:

The main domain name of the social network is Twitter.com.

There are still several official pages on the platform with the word «Twitter» in their names.

And most people still call it the old-fashioned way (posts are still tweets, and reposts are still retweets).

One of the latest updates that the social network’s executives are trying to encourage people to adopt the new name is the automatic change of links in posts — from «Twitter.com» to «X.com», reports Mashable website.

Why is this dangerous? Assuming that someone has chosen the domain name «NetfliTwitter.com», the links in the post will appear as «Netflix.com» — a popular streaming service. This is an ideal scenario for those who want to launch phishing campaigns.

The example is not hypothetical — user X @yuyu0127_ quickly registered the domain name «NetfliTwitter.com» to prevent it from being used and posted a warning about potential problems in X’s changes.

«This domain has been purchased to prevent it from being used for malicious purposes», — the account title says «NetfliTwitter.com».

According to some users, the change also affected older posts, and was first noticed in the X app for iOS.