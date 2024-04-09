X (Twiter) launches authorization through an access key worldwide. But only for iOS

The social network X (Twitter) has expanded its support for authorization with an access key and made this option available to iPhone users worldwide. The company initially launched access key support for iOS users in the United States in January. Now, the X Security account has confirmed the global rollout of this feature, giving more people the ability to use an alternative method of authorization.

Update: Passkeys is now available as a login option for everyone globally on iOS! Try it out.https://t.co/v1LyN0l8wF — Safety (@Safety) April 8, 2024

Access keys are considered more secure than traditional passwords because they are not vulnerable to phishing or social engineering schemes. They are also resistant to theft during authorization. When users activate and set a login access key, they create a key pair that will serve as their digital authentication credentials. The service offering the login option only has access to one of these keys, which must then be paired with another key stored locally on the user’s device to verify their identity. The user only needs to confirm that they are requesting access to their account using biometric authentication or the device password.

To activate access keys in X, users will need to launch their iOS app and then navigate to «Settings & Privacy» under «Your Account». Under «Account Security & Access», they can find the «Advanced Password Protection» section with the option «Access Key».

Unfortunately, X does not say if and when this option will be available for Android users.

Source: Engadget