Xbox problems in Europe: retailers and publishers are losing interest in the platform, «most» exclusives are coming to PS5

Clouds seem to be gathering over Microsoft’s Xbox business. According to GameIndustry, the Xbox Series X/S in Europe is not doing well with support from the gaming industry. This is evidenced by conversations with a «very well-known» publisher and the indie community.

The first signs of concern appeared last year, when some European retailers dropped the Xbox Series X/S altogether. But this year, things have gotten even worse, to the point where publishers are beginning to question whether they should continue to support Xbox.

And that’s not the end of the concerns. According to the source, «most» Xbox exclusives will eventually make it to PS5, and Game Pass is receiving less attention, with its popularity largely unchanged. Although such reports can be treated with skepticism, GameIndustry has proven to be a reliable source of gaming industry news in the past.

Last month, Microsoft attempted to calm concerns with an Xbox Business update in which they revealed that several older, smaller titles have become multiplatform, but others, such as Starfield, are currently down. In addition, the company promised to continue working on new hardware that should provide «the biggest technical leap in history».

Although Microsoft may be planning to release a powerful new console, it won’t matter much without support from developers. If publishers lose interest in placing their games on the platform, this will lead to a lack of interesting content and a decrease in consumer interest. This is exactly what happened to Sega, which was later forced to abandon the hardware.

Source: wccftech