Xbox raises prices for Game Pass — the price for Ukrainians will increase by 20%

It seems that Microsoft has decided that our wallets need an upgrade as well.

Microsoft is preparing for significant changes in its subscription system for gaming services. The company plans to raise prices for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and introduce a new Standard tariff.

Starting September 12, the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will increase by $3 to $19.99 per month. PC Game Pass users will also experience a price increase — from $9.99 to $11.99 per month. These changes will affect subscribers worldwide.

The company explains the need to increase prices by adding new games to the service, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and other major projects. It is worth noting that this is the second price increase in the last year.

At the same time, Microsoft is introducing a new tariff — Xbox Game Pass Standard. It will cost $14.99 per month for new users. The key difference of this tariff is the lack of access to new games on the day of their release.

Quick and dirty chart by me to display the new Xbox Game Pass structure (subject to correction). I hope this helps. pic.twitter.com/Qj6CX7i4kG — Klobrille (@klobrille) July 10, 2024

The existing Xbox Game Pass subscription for consoles will remain available for current users, but new customers will not be able to choose it starting July 10. Instead, they will have the opportunity to subscribe to the new Standard plan, which will be available «soon».

Interestingly, the new standard option will include access to online multiplayer on consoles, which was not previously available in Xbox Game Pass for consoles. For existing Xbox Game Pass for consoles subscribers, starting September 18, a subscription accumulation limit of — no more than 13 months will be introduced.

These changes are taking place amid discussions regarding the addition of the Call of Duty series to Game Pass. The price increase for the highest tier will help offset the costs of including Activision games in the service, which was an expected move after Microsoft’s official announcement of the addition of Call of Duty.

What should Ukrainians expect?

Ukrainian gamers will soon feel the changes in Microsoft’s subscription system as well. Currently, only PC Game Pass is officially offered in Ukraine, but in the near future, users will see an increase in the cost of this service. Price increase from UAH 190 to UAH 230 per month.