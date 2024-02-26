Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Watch 2, Watch S3, and Band 8 Pro: global versions of gadgets have been released. The cheapest one is €70

Along with presentation of the global versions of Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra smartphones The Chinese company also introduced several other mobile devices.

Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro

The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro tablet has entered global markets along with smartphones. It features a 12.4-inch IPS display with a 12-bit matrix, 3048×2032 pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, and 900 nits of peak brightness. The device has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8 or 12 GB of RAM, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. The battery capacity is 10000 mAh. It supports 120 W fast charging. The tablet has 6 speakers at once. The price of Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4 starts at €700. In addition to this device, you can buy a keyboard (€170) and a stylus (€100).

Xiaomi Watch 2

Xiaomi Watch 2 smartwatch has an aluminum case and a water resistance rating of 5 ATM. The device is equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. The watch features a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor, sensors for heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and a GPS module. The device runs on Wear OS. The price of Xiaomi Watch 2 is €200.

Xiaomi Watch S3

Xiaomi Watch S3 smartwatch was also launched on the global market. Despite the general similarities with the Xiaomi Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro, this model does not use Google Wear OS but is based on the HyperOS platform, which means that it does not have apps that can be downloaded to expand its functionality. The watch is made in an aluminum case and has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. There are also sensors for measuring heart rate and SpO2, but there is no GPS module. The price of Xiaomi Watch S3 is €150.

Xiaomi Band 8 Pro

The Band 8 Pro fitness tracker is also entering the global market. Compared to its predecessor, this model has a larger 1.74-inch AMOLED display with higher brightness and resolution. It is also reported to have 5 ATM water protection, heart rate and SpO2 sensors, GPS and NFC modules. Autonomy reaches 14 days on a single charge. The recommended retail price of Xiaomi Band 8 Pro is €70.

Source: gsmarena